UMass 99, George Washington 88

UMASS (15-16)
Buttrick 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Fernandes 11-17 5-6 29, R.Kelly 6-15 0-0 13, Weeks 4-8 3-3 15, Garcia 3-7 2-2 8, C.Kelly 5-7 3-4 15. Totals 37-71 13-15 99.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-18)
Dean 1-2 2-2 4, Lindo 4-4 0-0 10, Bamisile 11-20 2-3 25, Bishop 5-15 4-5 15, Freeman 4-8 9-11 18, Adams 4-5 0-0 10, Samuels 2-3 1-2 6, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 18-23 88.
Halftime_UMass 56-36. 3-Point Goals_UMass 12-29 (Weeks 4-7, Buttrick 3-5, C.Kelly 2-4, Fernandes 2-6, R.Kelly 1-5, Garcia 0-2), George Washington 8-18 (Adams 2-2, Lindo 2-2, Samuels 1-1, Freeman 1-2, Bishop 1-5, Bamisile 1-6). Fouled Out_Weeks, Lindo. Rebounds_UMass 30 (Buttrick 16), George Washington 32 (Lindo 11). Assists_UMass 17 (Fernandes 7), George Washington 13 (Freeman 7). Total Fouls_UMass 16, George Washington 13.
