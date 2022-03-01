UMBC 78, Binghamton 68

BINGHAMTON (11-16)
Akuwovo 6-8 0-0 12, Bertram 3-12 1-2 9, Hinckson 5-14 3-4 15, McGriff 7-17 0-0 15, Petcash 3-8 0-0 8, Tinsley 1-4 0-0 2, White 1-1 1-3 3, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Amos 0-0 0-0 0, Beamer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 5-9 68.
UMBC (16-13)
Johnson 2-4 7-8 13, Obeng-Mensah 2-3 0-0 4, Boonyasith 8-14 0-1 20, Owens 7-16 3-3 19, Picarelli 3-8 0-1 7, Wojcik 4-6 3-4 11, Byrd 1-1 0-0 2, Spasojevic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 13-17 78.
Halftime_UMBC 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 7-21 (Petcash 2-4, Hinckson 2-6, Bertram 2-8, McGriff 1-2, Tinsley 0-1), UMBC 9-23 (Boonyasith 4-8, Johnson 2-2, Owens 2-8, Picarelli 1-5). Fouled Out_Hinckson. Rebounds_Binghamton 35 (Petcash 10), UMBC 25 (Wojcik 10). Assists_Binghamton 13 (McGriff 4), UMBC 13 (Picarelli 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 17, UMBC 12. A_2,712 (5,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.