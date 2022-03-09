UMBC 80, Hartford 60

HARTFORD (12-20)
Kimbrough 7-10 2-2 16, Carter 6-14 0-0 15, Flowers 1-7 2-2 5, Williams 6-14 0-0 12, Shriver 2-9 1-2 6, Mitchell 0-4 2-3 2, Webley 1-2 0-0 2, Edmundo 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 7-9 60.
UMBC (18-13)
Johnson 5-8 1-2 13, Obeng-Mensah 1-3 3-6 5, Kennedy 4-8 1-2 11, Owens 4-8 1-2 12, Rogers 5-11 2-2 13, Boonyasith 1-1 0-0 3, Wojcik 7-9 3-4 19, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0, Spasojevic 1-1 0-0 2, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Sumpter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 11-18 80.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 5-26 (Carter 3-8, Flowers 1-5, Shriver 1-6, Henderson 0-1, McClain 0-1, Williams 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), UMBC 11-21 (Owens 3-5, Kennedy 2-3, Wojcik 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Boonyasith 1-1, Rogers 1-3, Davis 0-1, Harris 0-1). Rebounds_Hartford 31 (Kimbrough 9), UMBC 34 (Wojcik 9). Assists_Hartford 9 (Williams 5), UMBC 17 (Kennedy 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 12, UMBC 7.
