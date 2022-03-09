UMBC beats Hartford 80-60 in America East tourney

BALTIMORE (AP) — Szymon Wojcik had 19 points off the bench to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to an 80-60 win over Hartford in the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Darnell Rogers and Nathan Johnson each had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (18-13). L.J. Owens had 12 points.

Jared Kimbrough had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (12-20). Traci Carter added 15 points and Austin Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds.

