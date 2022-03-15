Trending:
UMBC hosts Reid and Merrimack

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 2:22 am
Merrimack Warriors (15-16, 9-8 NEC) at UMBC Retrievers (18-14, 11-7 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the UMBC Retrievers after Ziggy Reid scored 27 points in Merrimack’s 72-52 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

UMBC is the top team in the America East shooting 37.8% from deep, led by Nathan Johnson shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: L.J. Owens is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 11.3 points. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Jordan Minor is averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

