UNC-Wilmington 60, Coll. of Charleston 57

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (17-15)
Burnham 2-4 0-0 4, Horton 4-8 1-2 11, Meeks 3-12 1-2 8, Tucker 2-7 1-2 5, Underwood 10-20 1-4 21, Smith 0-2 3-3 3, Faye 0-2 0-0 0, Farrar 2-3 0-0 5, Smart 0-1 0-0 0, Evdokimov 0-1 0-0 0, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-13 57.
UNC-WILMINGTON (23-8)
White 2-4 4-6 8, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Okauru 5-12 0-2 11, Phillips 3-6 1-1 7, Sims 8-19 5-6 26, Fornes 0-3 0-0 0, Kelly 3-4 2-2 8, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 12-17 60.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 4-13 (Horton 2-3, Farrar 1-1, Meeks 1-2, Burnham 0-1, Faye 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Smith 0-2, Tucker 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 6-16 (Sims 5-7, Okauru 1-4, Baker 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Harvey 0-2). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 37 (Horton 10), UNC-Wilmington 27 (Sims 11). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 3 (Meeks, Tucker, Underwood 1), UNC-Wilmington 8 (Okauru, Phillips 2). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 15, UNC-Wilmington 15.
