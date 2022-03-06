UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 58

ELON (10-22)
Graham 2-4 5-6 9, Hannah 4-6 0-0 9, Burford 2-11 0-0 4, McIntosh 5-10 3-6 15, Ervin 2-6 1-2 7, Wooten 2-7 0-0 6, Woods 2-3 0-0 6, Junkin 1-2 0-0 2, Sherry 0-1 0-0 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Mendys 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 9-14 58.
UNC-WILMINGTON (22-8)
White 5-9 4-5 15, Baker 2-6 1-2 5, Okauru 5-10 0-0 12, Phillips 5-8 2-2 12, Sims 6-14 2-2 16, Fornes 3-7 1-1 8, Harvey 2-2 0-0 6, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Surigao 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-58 11-14 75.
Halftime_Elon 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Elon 9-27 (Woods 2-3, Ervin 2-5, McIntosh 2-6, Wooten 2-6, Hannah 1-3, Mendys 0-1, Sherry 0-1, Burford 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 8-18 (Harvey 2-2, Okauru 2-4, Sims 2-6, White 1-2, Fornes 1-3, Baker 0-1). Rebounds_Elon 24 (Graham, Hannah 5), UNC-Wilmington 33 (White 11). Assists_Elon 12 (Burford, McIntosh 4), UNC-Wilmington 10 (Sims 4). Total Fouls_Elon 17, UNC-Wilmington 16. A_1,578 (4,200).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.