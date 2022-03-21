UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75

UNC-WILMINGTON (25-9)
Baker 4-9 0-0 9, Harvey 0-6 1-2 1, Okauru 4-8 4-4 13, Phillips 10-14 4-5 24, Sims 4-11 2-2 11, Fornes 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 1-2 3-3 5, Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-16 76.
DRAKE (25-11)
Hemphill 7-11 1-2 15, Murphy 5-7 1-1 14, Penn 5-10 0-0 10, Sturtz 5-10 0-0 11, DeVries 5-11 2-2 14, Brodie 1-2 2-2 4, Akinwole 2-3 0-0 5, Djamgouz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-57 6-7 75.
Halftime_Drake 41-24. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 6-15 (Fornes 3-3, Sims 1-2, Baker 1-3, Okauru 1-3, Harvey 0-4), Drake 7-18 (Murphy 3-5, DeVries 2-6, Sturtz 1-1, Akinwole 1-2, Djamgouz 0-1, Penn 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 22 (Baker 8), Drake 29 (Hemphill 7). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 11 (Baker, Sims 3), Drake 11 (Penn 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 12, Drake 13.
