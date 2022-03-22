UNC-Wilmington 80, N. Colorado 64

UNC-WILMINGTON (26-9)
Baker 5-8 0-0 11, Harvey 5-8 2-2 15, Okauru 1-5 2-2 4, Phillips 3-6 7-8 13, Sims 7-12 3-4 17, Kelly 4-6 0-0 8, Thomas 4-8 1-1 10, Fornes 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-1 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Surigao 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 15-18 80.
N. COLORADO (22-16)
Jongkuch 4-7 1-3 9, Hume 3-10 3-4 10, Johnson 6-13 0-1 16, Kountz 5-13 3-4 14, Kuxhausen 1-7 0-0 3, Knecht 4-7 2-3 12, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 9-15 64.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 36-23. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 5-12 (Harvey 3-4, Baker 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Fornes 0-1, Sims 0-1, Okauru 0-2), N. Colorado 9-27 (Johnson 4-8, Knecht 2-5, Kountz 1-2, Hume 1-6, Kuxhausen 1-6). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 32 (Okauru, Phillips 6), N. Colorado 33 (Jongkuch 13). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 8 (Phillips 4), N. Colorado 10 (Jongkuch 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 20, N. Colorado 14.
