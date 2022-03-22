UNC Wilmington and Northern Colorado square off in CBI Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (22-15, 13-7 Big Sky) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-9, 15-3 CAA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on the Northern Colorado Bears in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Seahawks’ record in CAA games is 15-3. UNC Wilmington averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 22-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky action is 13-7. Northern Colorado is 9-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Dru Kuxhausen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Daylen Kountz is shooting 51.3% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

