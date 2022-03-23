Trending:
UNC Wilmington beats Middle Tennessee for CBI championship

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 8:41 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mike Okauru scored 11 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, Jaylen Sims also finished with 28 points and UNC Wilmington beat Middle Tennessee 96-90 on Wednesday night in the College Basketball Invitational championship game.

Jaylen Fornes added 19 points for UNC Wilmington (27-9).

Okauru was 10 of 12 from the line and Sims 14 of 15 as the teams combined for 56 fouls and 89 free-throw attempts.

Donovan Sims scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (26-11). DeAndre Dishman added 17 points and Teafale Lenard Jr had 11 points.

Sims sank a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 81.

