FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares sink as war, inflation hold sway on markets

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation keep their sway over markets.

Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined while Shanghai and Singapore gained.

Investors are fretting over how the world economy may struggle with price pressures and slowing growth.

Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.4% just a day after benchmarks surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices advanced today as Russian forces broadened their offensive in Ukraine, attacking two major cities to the west and an industrial center in the east of the country.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONGRESS SPENDING BILL

Senate approves huge Ukraine aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies.

The money hitched a ride on a $1.5 trillion, government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. Senate passage Thursday night was by a 68-31 bipartisan margin.

Around half the $13.6 billion measure is for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door. Much of the rest includes humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-TRADE

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce today that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

The move would allow the U.S. and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports.

CHINA-CONGRESS

China closes legislative session amid Ukraine, virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — China has closed the annual session of its rubber-stamp legislature against the backdrop of Beijing’s controversial position on the war in Ukraine and a COVID-19 surge.

Almost all legislative work is handled not by the National People’s Congress but by its smaller Standing Committee. Still, the weeklong session that ended Friday was a sounding board for issues of public concern and a platform for the Communist leadership to broadcast their priorities.

Premier Li Keqiang set an ambitious goal of 5.5% economic growth for the year, while the defense budget received a 7.1% boost.

Russia’s war in Ukraine was not openly discussed, but China has largely backed Russia while claiming to be defending national sovereignty above all else.

SAUDI OIL ATTACK

Saudi oil refinery attacked by drone, sparking small fire

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a drone attack caused a small fire at an oil refinery in the capital, Riyadh, but it didn’t cause any injury or affect supplies.

The energy ministry says the attack occurred before dawn on Thursday but didn’t say from where the drone strike was launched. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The kingdom’s oil facilities have been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the past. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for a shocking attack in 2019 that temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom’s daily production at the time.

JAPAN-TOYOTA

Toyota scales back Japan production over chips, parts crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry.

A company spokeswoman says vehicle production in Japan will be lower by about 20% in April, by 10% in May, and 5% in June, compared to what was planned.

Toyota had raised production targets to catch up on lost production and so levels will still remain high. All the world’s automakers have been hit hard by production delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB-LOCKOUT

Deal reached, season to begin April 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. Owners approved the five-year labor contract with a 30-0 vote.

MLB was expected to lift the lockout around 7 p.m. on its 99th day.

MLB’s roster freeze, imposed when the work stoppage began on Dec. 2, was to be lifted immediately, allowing Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and more than 100 other free agents to sign contracts.

The 184 games canceled by Manfred were instead postponed, with the regular season extended by three days to Oct. 5. Approximately three games per team will be made up as part of doubleheaders.

The deal allows teams for the first time to have advertising on uniforms and helmets.

HYDROGEN HUB PROPOSAL

Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma join hydrogen hub chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are getting together in hopes of becoming one of four “hydrogen hubs” supported by $8 billion in last year’s federal infrastructure bill. Govs. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas announced their plans Thursday.

Edwards says all three states have a long history of producing and transporting liquid and gas fuels and feedstocks. He says they also have industry that could use hydrogen as fuel or in manufacturing.

This is at least the third proposed hydrogen hub. Four Rocky Mountain states announced their proposal in February. Earlier, SoCalGas proposed one for the Los Angeles Basin.

Proposals are due March 21 at the U.S. Department of Energy.

SPACEPORT-GEORGIA

Georgia high court won’t halt spaceport vote certification

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court says it won’t interfere with local officials finalizing results of referendum blocking efforts to build a launch pad for commercial rockets. The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by county commissioners seeking to halt certification of the special election while they pursue a court challenge seeking to have the vote declared invalid.

Coastal Camden County has spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit.

Critics who contend the project has serious safety and environmental risks forced a referendum on the project. A sizable majority voted Tuesday to block the county from buying land for the project. County officials had no immediate comment on the court’s ruling.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.