FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street adds to gains following surge in Chinese markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is adding to its gains as markets start to gather hope that there may be better news on the horizon on inflation, the war in Ukraine and other worries that have been keeping investors unsettled. In midday trading the S&P 500 was up 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq rose 2.8%. Chinese markets soared overnight after Beijing promised help for that country’s struggling real estate industry and its internet companies. Later in the day the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018. Bond yields held relatively stable.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has launched a high-risk effort to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling potentially up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that has followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

RETAIL SALES

US retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite

NEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. Restaurant sales rose in February as shoppers shifted more of their spending to services as the threat of COVID-19 fades.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-AUTOMAKERS

BMW, VW warn of shortages from part suppliers in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — BMW and Volkswagen have warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe. The two German carmakers said this week that the conflict is having a “negative” effect on auto supply chains. BMW said Wednesday that bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced the automaker to adjust or interrupt production at a number of factories, which is likely to have a negative impact on vehicle sales figures. Executives from both companies said wiring harnesses that bundle and organize wires or cables are in short supply because their main suppliers are in western Ukraine.

GIG WORKERS-GAS SURCHARGE

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

UNDATED (AP) — Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices. The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan. The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers. The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

AMAZON-WORKER WALKOUT

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

UNDATED (AP) — A labor organizer says more than 60 Amazon workers across three delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks. The walkout is being organized by a group called Amazonians United, which said in a statement that its demands were first brought up in December through a coordinated petition among six Amazon warehouses in the East Coast. Wednesday’s staged walkouts is happening at two Amazon delivery stations called ZYO1 and DBK1 in the New York borough of Queens, and the DMD9 facility in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LAKE POWELL-HYDROPOWER

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A critical Colorado River reservoir has fallen to a record low level, raising new concerns about a power source for millions of people in the U.S. West. Federal water officials that Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border fell below 3,525 feet on Tuesday. Western states had set that mark as a buffer to keep the lake from reaching a level that would prevent the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam from generating power. Federal officials are confident Lake Powell will rise quickly with springtime snowmelt and Glen Canyon Dam will stay productive. But the new low marks another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and a megadrought on the country’s second-largest human-made lake.

STARBUCKS-CEO

Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis. Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering retirement after five years as CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Starbucks said it anticipates selecting a new CEO by this fall. In the meantime, Schultz will volunteer as an interim CEO; the company said he is taking $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, is also rejoining Starbucks’ board. Johnson succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.(backslash)

THERANOS-FRAUD TRIAL

Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-lover, business partner faces own trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, will finally get a chance to defend himself against allegations that he was her accomplice in a Silicon Valley ruse revolving around a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped. Opening statements in Balwani’s trial are scheduled for Wednesday in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. Holmes is now free on bail while awaiting her sentencing in September, raising speculation over whether she may agree to testify against Balwani during his trial.

CUBS-CHELSEA

Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — The ownership of the Chicago Cubs says it will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League. In a statement released by a London-based communications firm, the Ricketts family said it was leading an investment group that will make its formal bid for the reigning world and European champions on Friday. The British government now has oversight of the buyout process which the Raine Group, an investment bank, has been working on.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.