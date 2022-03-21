USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Vanderbilt (6)
|17-2
|710
|3
|2. Mississippi (9)
|15-4
|706
|1
|3. Texas (3)
|17-5
|705
|2
|4. Arkansas (5)
|16-3
|701
|4
|5. Tennessee (8)
|19-1
|698
|5
|6. Oregon State
|14-4
|549
|6
|7. Florida
|15-5
|489
|9
|8. Virginia
|19-1
|477
|17
|9. Arizona
|15-4
|444
|16
|10. Florida State
|13-6
|439
|12
|11. Texas Tech
|17-4
|414
|13
|12. North Carolina
|17-3
|398
|17
|13. Oklahoma State
|14-6
|390
|15
|14. Georgia
|16-4
|358
|20
|15. Notre Dame
|12-4
|353
|7
|16. Georgia Tech
|15-5
|340
|10
|17. Liberty
|14-4
|288
|14
|18. LSU
|15-5
|278
|8
|19. TCU
|14-5
|240
|21
|20. Maryland
|16-3
|187
|22
|21. Texas State
|18-3
|170
|23
|22. Louisville
|16-4
|159
|NR
|23. Clemson
|15-4
|132
|19
|24. Stanford
|9-7
|131
|11
|25. Gonzaga
|14-4
|103
|25¤
Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi State (12-9).
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (16-4) 59; Purdue (18-1) 35; Oregon (13-6) 29; Old Dominion (16-2) 26; Connecticut (14-3) 21; Mississippi State (12-9) 12; Miami (Fla.) (13-6) 11; Dallas Baptist (12-7) 9; Texas A&M (12-7) 8; Mercer (16-4) 3; Southern Mississippi (13-7) 2; UC Irvine (13-6) 1.
