USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|27-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|25-3
|766
|2
|3. NC State
|26-3
|734
|3
|4. Louisvile
|26-3
|708
|4
|5. Baylor
|24-5
|659
|7
|6. LSU
|25-4
|603
|8
|7. Iowa State
|24-5
|586
|6
|8. Connecticut
|22-5
|570
|8
|9. Michigan
|22-5
|565
|5
|10. Texas
|21-6
|491
|12
|11. Maryland
|21-7
|464
|13
|12. Indiana
|19-7
|414
|10
|13. Arizona
|20-6
|394
|11
|14. Brigham Young
|25-2
|362
|15
|15. Tennessee
|22-7
|331
|14
|16. Ohio State
|22-5
|330
|17
|17. North Carolina
|23-5
|261
|18
|18. Iowa
|20-7
|259
|22
|19. Oklahoma
|22-6
|234
|19
|20. Notre Dame
|21-7
|194
|16
|21. Georgia
|20-8
|178
|20
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|150
|23
|23. Central Florida
|21-3
|73
|25
|24. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|64
|NR
|25. Georgia Tech
|20-9
|56
|24
|¤
Dropped out: No. 21 Florida (20-9).
Others receiving votes: Florida (20-9) 55; Drexel (23-3) 23; Mississippi (22-7) 20; Liberty (26-3) 18; Oregon (20-10) 8; Princeton (20-4) 4; Rhode Island (22-5) 4; Dayton (23-4) 3; Nebraska (22-7) 3; South Dakota State (21-8) 3; South Florida (21-7) 3; Stony Brook (23-5) 3; Washington State (19-9) 3;Gonzaga (24-6) 2; Colorado (20-7) 1; South Dakota (24-5) 1; Utah (17-10) 1.
