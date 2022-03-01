On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 1:29 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 27-1 799 1
2. Stanford (1) 25-3 766 2
3. NC State 26-3 734 3
4. Louisvile 26-3 708 4
5. Baylor 24-5 659 7
6. LSU 25-4 603 8
7. Iowa State 24-5 586 6
8. Connecticut 22-5 570 8
9. Michigan 22-5 565 5
10. Texas 21-6 491 12
11. Maryland 21-7 464 13
12. Indiana 19-7 414 10
13. Arizona 20-6 394 11
14. Brigham Young 25-2 362 15
15. Tennessee 22-7 331 14
16. Ohio State 22-5 330 17
17. North Carolina 23-5 261 18
18. Iowa 20-7 259 22
19. Oklahoma 22-6 234 19
20. Notre Dame 21-7 194 16
21. Georgia 20-8 178 20
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 150 23
23. Central Florida 21-3 73 25
24. Virginia Tech 21-8 64 NR
25. Georgia Tech 20-9 56 24 ¤

Dropped out: No. 21 Florida (20-9).

Others receiving votes: Florida (20-9) 55; Drexel (23-3) 23; Mississippi (22-7) 20; Liberty (26-3) 18; Oregon (20-10) 8; Princeton (20-4) 4; Rhode Island (22-5) 4; Dayton (23-4) 3; Nebraska (22-7) 3; South Dakota State (21-8) 3; South Florida (21-7) 3; Stony Brook (23-5) 3; Washington State (19-9) 3;Gonzaga (24-6) 2; Colorado (20-7) 1; South Dakota (24-5) 1; Utah (17-10) 1.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony