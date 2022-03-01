USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 27-1 799 1 2. Stanford (1) 25-3 766 2 3. NC State 26-3 734 3 4. Louisvile 26-3 708 4 5. Baylor 24-5 659 7 6. LSU 25-4 603 8 7. Iowa State 24-5 586 6 8. Connecticut 22-5 570 8 9. Michigan 22-5 565 5 10. Texas 21-6 491 12 11. Maryland 21-7 464 13 12. Indiana 19-7 414 10 13. Arizona 20-6 394 11 14. Brigham Young 25-2 362 15 15. Tennessee 22-7 331 14 16. Ohio State 22-5 330 17 17. North Carolina 23-5 261 18 18. Iowa 20-7 259 22 19. Oklahoma 22-6 234 19 20. Notre Dame 21-7 194 16 21. Georgia 20-8 178 20 22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 150 23 23. Central Florida 21-3 73 25 24. Virginia Tech 21-8 64 NR 25. Georgia Tech 20-9 56 24 ¤

Dropped out: No. 21 Florida (20-9).

Others receiving votes: Florida (20-9) 55; Drexel (23-3) 23; Mississippi (22-7) 20; Liberty (26-3) 18; Oregon (20-10) 8; Princeton (20-4) 4; Rhode Island (22-5) 4; Dayton (23-4) 3; Nebraska (22-7) 3; South Dakota State (21-8) 3; South Florida (21-7) 3; Stony Brook (23-5) 3; Washington State (19-9) 3;Gonzaga (24-6) 2; Colorado (20-7) 1; South Dakota (24-5) 1; Utah (17-10) 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.