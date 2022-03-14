USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (27) 29-2 770 1 2. Stanford (4) 28-3 744 2 3. NC State (1) 29-3 718 3 4. Louisville 26-4 666 5 5. Baylor 27-6 613 4 6. Connecticut 25-5 600 6 7. Texas 26-6 574 9 8. Iowa State 26-6 537 7 9. LSU 25-5 523 8 10. Iowa 23-7 491 11 11. Indiana 22-8 485 10 12. Michigan 22-6 439 12 13. Maryland 21-8 395 14 14. Brigham Young 26-3 337 13 15. Ohio State 23-6 328 15 16. Arizona 20-7 297 16 17. Tennessee 23-8 296 17 18. North Carolina 23-6 228 18 19. Oklahoma 24-8 195 19 20. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 169 20 21. Notre Dame 22-8 149 21 22. Kentucky 19-11 135 22 23. Virginia Tech 23-9 130 23 24. Central Florida 22-3 125 24 25. Georgia 20-9 51 25¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 13; Liberty (27-4) 12; Oregon (21-11) 10; Mississippi (23-8) 9; Princeton (24-4) 9; South Florida (24-8) 9; Utah (20-11) 6; Gonzaga (26-6) 4; Florida (21-10) 3; South Dakota (27-5) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota State (23-9) 1.

