USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 29-2 770 1
2. Stanford (4) 28-3 744 2
3. NC State (1) 29-3 718 3
4. Louisville 26-4 666 5
5. Baylor 27-6 613 4
6. Connecticut 25-5 600 6
7. Texas 26-6 574 9
8. Iowa State 26-6 537 7
9. LSU 25-5 523 8
10. Iowa 23-7 491 11
11. Indiana 22-8 485 10
12. Michigan 22-6 439 12
13. Maryland 21-8 395 14
14. Brigham Young 26-3 337 13
15. Ohio State 23-6 328 15
16. Arizona 20-7 297 16
17. Tennessee 23-8 296 17
18. North Carolina 23-6 228 18
19. Oklahoma 24-8 195 19
20. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 169 20
21. Notre Dame 22-8 149 21
22. Kentucky 19-11 135 22
23. Virginia Tech 23-9 130 23
24. Central Florida 22-3 125 24
25. Georgia 20-9 51 25¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 13; Liberty (27-4) 12; Oregon (21-11) 10; Mississippi (23-8) 9; Princeton (24-4) 9; South Florida (24-8) 9; Utah (20-11) 6; Gonzaga (26-6) 4; Florida (21-10) 3; South Dakota (27-5) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota State (23-9) 1.

¤

