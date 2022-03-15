Trending:
USC Upstate beats App State 80-74 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Aldrich had a career-high 24 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Appalachian State 80-74 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (15-16). Bryson Mozone added 16 points and Dalvin White had 15 points.

Adrian Delph had 28 points for the Mountaineers (19-15). Donovan Gregory had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

