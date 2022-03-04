On Air: This Just In
USC Upstate defeats Charleston Southern in Big South tourney

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 6:47 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 72-62 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Josh Aldrich had 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (14-15). Bryson Mozone added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 15 points for the Buccaneers (6-25). Deontaye Buskey added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cheikh Faye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

