UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Lamar 67-63

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 12:03 am
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season and UT Rio Grande Valley defeated Lamar 67-63 on Wednesday.

Xavier Johnson scored 15 points for the Vaqueros (8-21, 3-14 Western Athletic Conference. Marek Nelson scored 12 points

Brock McClure led the Cardinals (2-26, 0-17 WAC) with 12 points. Lincoln Smith scored 11 points as did C.J. Roberts. Jordyn Adams scored 10 points.

