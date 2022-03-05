Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Utah 80, Oregon 73

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:11 am
< a min read
      

UTAH (20-10)

Johnson 5-11 2-2 13, Rees 4-7 6-8 14, Gylten 1-4 1-1 3, Kneepkens 6-15 9-10 24, McQueen 3-10 5-7 13, Young 2-5 0-0 5, Maxwell 2-7 0-0 6, Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Vieira 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-63 23-28 80

OREGON (20-11)

Prince 6-11 0-0 12, Sabally 3-8 6-8 12, Paopao 7-18 2-2 17, Parrish 3-9 0-0 8, Rogers 5-16 3-4 15, Dufficy 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 3-4 0-0 6, Hurst 1-3 0-0 3, Scherr 0-2 0-0 0, Kyei 0-0 0-2 0, Pinto 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-71 11-16 73

Utah 14 18 23 25 80
Oregon 25 12 8 28 73

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-31 (Johnson 1-2, Gylten 0-1, Kneepkens 3-7, McQueen 2-9, Young 1-3, Maxwell 2-7, Palmer 0-1, Vieira 0-1), Oregon 6-17 (Paopao 1-3, Parrish 2-6, Rogers 2-5, Hurst 1-2, Scherr 0-1). Assists_Utah 17 (Gylten 5, Kneepkens 5), Oregon 15 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out_Utah Johnson, Oregon Sabally. Rebounds_Utah 44 (McQueen 11), Oregon 43 (Sabally 12). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Oregon 23. Technical Fouls_Oregon Team 1. A_4,917.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano