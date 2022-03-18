Utah 92, Arkansas 69

ARKANSAS (18-14)
Daniels 7-15 4-7 18, Goforth 2-8 0-0 5, Ramirez 10-28 2-4 24, Spencer 7-15 3-4 18, Wolfenbarger 0-1 0-0 0, Barnum 1-9 0-0 2, Langerman 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-79 9-15 69
UTAH (21-11)
Johnson 4-10 4-6 12, Rees 4-6 3-4 11, Gylten 2-2 2-2 6, Kneepkens 6-9 1-2 16, McQueen 6-9 2-2 20, Young 2-6 1-4 7, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 3-10 0-0 8, Palmer 4-8 0-0 9, Vieira 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-62 13-20 92
|Arkansas
|12
|15
|25
|17
|—
|69
|Utah
|20
|24
|24
|24
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-23 (Daniels 0-4, Goforth 1-3, Ramirez 2-12, Spencer 1-3, Langerman 0-1), Utah 15-31 (Johnson 0-2, Kneepkens 3-3, McQueen 6-9, Young 2-5, Maxwell 2-9, Palmer 1-2, Vieira 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 5 (Spencer 3), Utah 20 (Gylten 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 35 (Barnum 12), Utah 52 (Rees 10). Total Fouls_Arkansas 15, Utah 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
