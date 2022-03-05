Trending:
Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 52

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 1:20 am
UTAH ST. (17-14)

Bean 7-15 1-2 18, Horvath 6-14 2-2 16, Bairstow 5-7 3-7 13, Eytle-Rock 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 3-5 0-0 8, Shulga 4-5 0-0 11, Hamoda 0-1 0-0 0, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Zapala 1-2 0-0 2, Thelissen 0-0 0-0 0, Wagstaff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 8-13 75.

SAN JOSE ST. (8-22)

Anderson 4-6 0-2 12, Diallo 3-5 1-4 7, Cardenas Torre 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 2-7 2-4 6, Simmons 0-5 0-0 0, Amey 4-11 3-4 11, Gorener 1-6 0-0 2, Robinson 5-6 0-1 11, O’Garro 0-1 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 6-15 52.

Halftime_Utah St. 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 11-22 (Shulga 3-3, Bean 3-5, Jones 2-4, Horvath 2-6, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Hamoda 0-1, Zapala 0-1), San Jose St. 6-23 (Anderson 4-5, Robinson 1-1, Cardenas Torre 1-2, Moore 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Amey 0-4, Gorener 0-5). Fouled Out_Moore. Rebounds_Utah St. 39 (Bean 11), San Jose St. 19 (Moore 5). Assists_Utah St. 18 (Jones 5), San Jose St. 14 (Cardenas Torre, Moore, Amey 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 19, San Jose St. 18.

