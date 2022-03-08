Trending:
Utah State Aggies play in MWC Tournament against the Air Force Falcons

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies play in the MWC Tournament against the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies are 9-6 on their home court. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 7.3.

The Falcons are 4-13 in MWC play. Air Force has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Utah State won the last matchup 73-46 on Feb. 2. Brandon Horvath scored 17 to help lead Utah State to the victory, and Joseph Octave scored nine points for Air Force.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Horvath is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for Utah State.

A.J. Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

