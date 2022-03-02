Utah Valley visits Grand Canyon following Aimaq’s 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 63-54 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes have gone 13-2 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 10-6 in conference games. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Grand Canyon won 79-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Jovan Blacksher Jr. led Grand Canyon with 23 points, and Le’Tre Darthard led Utah Valley with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blacksher is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Darthard is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.1 points. Aimaq is averaging 18.7 points and 13.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

