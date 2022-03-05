On Air: Federal News Network program
UTEP 70, North Texas 68

March 5, 2022 5:43 pm
NORTH TEXAS (23-5)

Bell 7-8 6-16 20, Ousmane 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 4-8 2-4 10, McBride 5-11 0-0 12, Murray 2-2 3-4 8, Perry 4-10 5-6 15, Scott 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-45 17-32 68.

UTEP (18-12)

Hollins 0-0 1-2 1, Verhoeven 3-8 3-4 9, Bieniemy 3-7 0-0 8, Boum 5-10 12-13 22, Kennedy 6-12 2-2 17, Sibley 4-7 3-3 11, Onyema 1-1 0-1 2, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, Saterfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 21-25 70.

Halftime_UTEP 35-21. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 5-18 (McBride 2-6, Perry 2-7, Murray 1-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-3), UTEP 5-11 (Kennedy 3-5, Bieniemy 2-3, Sibley 0-1, Boum 0-2). Fouled Out_Bell, Scott, Verhoeven, Sibley. Rebounds_North Texas 28 (Bell 11), UTEP 25 (Bieniemy, Boum 5). Assists_North Texas 9 (Murray 3), UTEP 8 (Bieniemy 4). Total Fouls_North Texas 23, UTEP 24. A_5,521 (12,222).

