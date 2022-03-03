UTEP 70, Rice 67

RICE (15-14)
Fiedler 5-6 3-4 13, Evee 0-6 0-0 0, McBride 3-6 1-2 7, Mullins 4-11 1-2 10, Pierre 9-16 6-7 30, Sheffield 2-5 0-0 6, Poteat 0-2 1-4 1, Abercrombie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 12-19 67.
UTEP (17-12)
Sibley 2-6 0-0 5, Verhoeven 3-3 0-0 6, Bieniemy 5-10 0-0 12, Boum 5-14 2-2 12, Saterfield 1-2 0-0 3, Kennedy 6-11 3-5 16, Hollins 3-4 0-0 7, Onyema 2-2 0-1 4, Agnew 2-2 0-0 5, Maring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 5-8 70.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Rice 9-26 (Pierre 6-11, Sheffield 2-5, Mullins 1-5, Abercrombie 0-1, Evee 0-4), UTEP 7-16 (Bieniemy 2-4, Agnew 1-1, Saterfield 1-1, Hollins 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Boum 0-3). Fouled Out_Verhoeven. Rebounds_Rice 32 (Pierre 11), UTEP 25 (Bieniemy 6). Assists_Rice 17 (Fiedler 7), UTEP 17 (Bieniemy 10). Total Fouls_Rice 13, UTEP 18.
