UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64

OLD DOMINION (13-19)
Ezikpe 4-9 1-1 9, Trice 5-10 2-5 12, Hunter 3-13 0-0 6, Keyser 8-17 4-4 20, Long 3-8 3-5 9, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Essien 2-3 0-0 5, Stines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-15 64.
UTEP (19-12)
Onyema 2-3 0-0 4, Verhoeven 6-8 0-0 12, Bieniemy 4-11 3-4 13, Boum 7-11 4-7 21, Kennedy 6-15 2-2 17, Sibley 3-5 0-0 7, Saterfield 0-2 0-0 0, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 9-13 74.
Halftime_UTEP 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 2-15 (Essien 1-1, Smith 1-3, Long 0-1, Keyser 0-2, Oliver 0-2, Hunter 0-6), UTEP 9-23 (Boum 3-5, Kennedy 3-7, Bieniemy 2-6, Sibley 1-2, White 0-1, Saterfield 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 39 (Long 12), UTEP 31 (Verhoeven 9). Assists_Old Dominion 6 (Keyser 3), UTEP 12 (Bieniemy 7). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 12, UTEP 13.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.