Vanderbilt 63, Mississippi 61

VANDERBILT (15-15)
Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Stute 3-5 0-0 9, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Pippen 7-18 5-7 22, Wright 5-9 4-5 14, Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Robbins 5-10 1-2 12, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Frank 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 10-14 63.
MISSISSIPPI (13-18)
Brakefield 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 5-9 2-2 12, Joiner 1-5 0-0 2, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 6-14 1-1 15, Crowley 6-10 2-2 15, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 3, Fagan 1-6 1-2 3, Hunter 2-2 0-0 4, White 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 25-59 6-7 61.
Halftime_Mississippi 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-24 (Stute 3-5, Pippen 3-8, Thomas 2-4, Robbins 1-3, Dezonie 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Frank 0-1, Wright 0-1), Mississippi 5-21 (Murrell 2-5, Rodriguez 1-2, Crowley 1-3, White 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, McBride 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Fouled Out_Joiner. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 33 (Wright 11), Mississippi 30 (Brakefield 7). Assists_Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 6), Mississippi 15 (Crowley 7). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 10, Mississippi 17.
