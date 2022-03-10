Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76

VANDERBILT (17-15)
Stute 6-10 0-2 18, Robbins 0-3 0-0 0, Chatman 3-5 4-7 12, Pippen 5-19 15-21 26, Wright 3-9 7-8 13, Millora-Brown 2-2 1-2 5, Thomas 1-4 2-2 4, Dezonie 1-1 1-1 3, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-53 31-45 82.
ALABAMA (19-13)
Gurley 0-2 2-6 2, Bediako 3-3 0-1 6, Ellis 2-6 4-5 8, Jah.Quinerly 4-10 4-7 13, Shackelford 6-18 3-4 21, Davison 1-8 2-2 4, Miles 2-7 1-2 6, Holt 2-4 3-5 7, Rojas 3-7 1-2 7, Gary 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-67 20-34 76.
Halftime_Alabama 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-26 (Stute 6-10, Chatman 2-4, Pippen 1-4, Robbins 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Wright 0-3), Alabama 8-34 (Shackelford 6-16, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Miles 1-5, Davison 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Holt 0-2, Rojas 0-2, Ellis 0-4). Fouled Out_Robbins, Chatman, Jah.Quinerly, Shackelford. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 32 (Wright 11), Alabama 44 (Bediako, Ellis, Davison 7). Assists_Vanderbilt 13 (Pippen 7), Alabama 16 (Davison 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 24, Alabama 30. A_12,121 (20,500).
