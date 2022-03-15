Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

BELMONT (25-8)
Muszynski 6-16 0-0 13, Murphy 5-6 0-1 10, Richard 7-13 5-5 22, Sheppard 4-13 2-2 11, Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Pierson 1-2 0-0 3, Jakubicek 1-3 0-0 3, Shanks 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 9-10 71.
VANDERBILT (18-16)
Stute 2-6 1-1 5, Robbins 4-9 5-6 14, Chatman 4-9 0-0 10, Pippen 2-7 6-7 10, Wright 10-15 2-3 24, Millora-Brown 3-3 2-4 8, Lawrence 3-5 2-2 9, Mann 1-6 0-0 2, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Weikert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 18-23 82.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 8-24 (Richard 3-6, Jakubicek 1-2, Pierson 1-2, Muszynski 1-4, Smith 1-4, Sheppard 1-6), Vanderbilt 6-24 (Wright 2-3, Chatman 2-6, Lawrence 1-2, Robbins 1-2, Dezonie 0-1, Weikert 0-1, Mann 0-2, Pippen 0-3, Stute 0-4). Rebounds_Belmont 26 (Richard 8), Vanderbilt 39 (Millora-Brown 13). Assists_Belmont 15 (Murphy 6), Vanderbilt 10 (Pippen 6). Total Fouls_Belmont 20, Vanderbilt 13.
