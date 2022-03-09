Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

GEORGIA (6-26)
Bridges 5-11 5-6 15, Cook 2-11 2-2 7, Etter 0-0 2-4 2, Oquendo 3-10 5-7 11, C.Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Abdur-Rahim 0-3 2-2 2, Baumann 2-3 5-5 10, Ridgnal 0-3 0-1 0, McDowell 0-2 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 21-27 51.
VANDERBILT (16-15)
Stute 3-7 2-3 11, Robbins 2-6 0-0 4, Chatman 3-7 1-1 8, Pippen 6-12 1-2 14, J.Wright 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 2-7 0-0 6, Millora-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Dezonie 4-5 0-0 10, Lawrence 2-4 2-2 7, Frank 2-4 0-0 5, Mann 0-1 0-1 0, Dorsey 1-4 0-0 2, Weikert 1-2 0-0 3, Adelman 0-1 0-0 0, Calton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-68 6-9 86.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-18 (Baumann 1-2, Cook 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-2, McDowell 0-2, Ridgnal 0-2, Oquendo 0-4), Vanderbilt 16-41 (J.Wright 3-4, Stute 3-7, Dezonie 2-3, Thomas 2-6, Calton 1-1, Frank 1-2, Weikert 1-2, Lawrence 1-3, Pippen 1-3, Chatman 1-4, Adelman 0-1, Mann 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Dorsey 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia 28 (Bridges 11), Vanderbilt 38 (J.Wright 7). Assists_Georgia 10 (Cook 5), Vanderbilt 16 (Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Georgia 12, Vanderbilt 22.
