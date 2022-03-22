Varlamov, Mayfield help Islanders beat Senators 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the New York Islanders to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Scott Mayfield, Anders Lee and Zach Parise scored in the third period. Brock Nelson finished with three assists as the Islanders won for the sixth time in eight games

Varlamov’s 35th career shutout included a key stop on Colin White in the final minute of the second period.

