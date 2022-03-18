Vazquez and Cincinnati host Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (0-2-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-2-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +113, Inter Miami CF +230, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Vazquez leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Inter Miami after scoring two goals against Orlando City.

Cincinnati went 4-22-8 overall and 1-11-5 at home last season. Cincinnati scored 37 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 74.

Miami went 12-17-5 overall and 5-9-3 on the road in the 2021 season. Miami averaged 1.1 goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), John Nelson (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

