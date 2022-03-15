VCU 90, Princeton 79

PRINCETON (23-7)
Evbuomwan 9-14 4-10 22, Friberg 2-5 0-1 5, Langborg 6-7 0-0 16, Llewellyn 6-17 0-0 13, Wright 8-20 0-0 18, Allocco 1-2 0-0 3, Barnes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-68 4-11 79.
VCU (22-9)
Ward 4-6 0-0 8, Williams 6-9 2-2 17, Baldwin 8-14 5-5 23, Curry 10-16 2-3 23, Nunn 5-8 3-6 13, DeLoach 1-4 0-0 2, Kern 1-2 0-0 2, Brown-Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 0-2 0-0 0, Stockard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-62 12-16 90.
Halftime_VCU 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 9-26 (Langborg 4-5, Wright 2-7, Allocco 1-2, Friberg 1-4, Llewellyn 1-7), VCU 6-12 (Williams 3-6, Baldwin 2-2, Curry 1-3, Nunn 0-1). Fouled Out_Evbuomwan. Rebounds_Princeton 32 (Evbuomwan 12), VCU 30 (Williams 11). Assists_Princeton 13 (Evbuomwan 7), VCU 16 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Princeton 13, VCU 13.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.