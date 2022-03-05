Vela and Los Angeles FC host the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (0-0-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-0-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -172, Portland +429, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a three-goal performance against the Colorado Rapids.

LAFC finished 12-13-9 overall and 8-3-6 at home a season ago. LAFC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 51.

The Timbers put together a 17-13-4 record overall in 2021 while finishing 7-9-2 in road matches. The Timbers scored 56 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eddie Segura (injured).

Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dario Zuparic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

