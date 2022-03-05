Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vela and Los Angeles FC host the Portland Timbers

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Portland Timbers (0-0-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-0-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -172, Portland +429, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a three-goal performance against the Colorado Rapids.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

LAFC finished 12-13-9 overall and 8-3-6 at home a season ago. LAFC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 51.

The Timbers put together a 17-13-4 record overall in 2021 while finishing 7-9-2 in road matches. The Timbers scored 56 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eddie Segura (injured).

Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dario Zuparic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano