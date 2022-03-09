Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

BINGHAMTON (12-17)
Akuwovo 2-3 0-1 4, Falko 4-10 4-6 13, Hinckson 3-9 0-0 7, McGriff 3-8 0-0 7, Petcash 2-3 0-0 4, Bertram 1-4 2-4 5, Tinsley 0-1 0-0 0, Beamer 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Amos 0-0 0-0 0, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 1-2 0-0 2, Brodsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 6-11 42.
VERMONT (27-5)
Davis 8-12 1-1 19, Powell 0-4 3-4 3, Mazzulla 0-0 3-4 3, Shungu 10-18 0-3 23, Sullivan 1-5 0-0 2, Duncan 1-2 1-2 4, Deloney 2-6 2-2 7, Fiorillo 2-4 2-2 7, Gibson 2-2 0-0 6, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0, Lefebvre 0-0 0-0 0, Patella 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-18 74.
Halftime_Vermont 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 4-13 (Bertram 1-2, McGriff 1-2, Falko 1-3, Hinckson 1-3, Beamer 0-1, Brodsky 0-1, Petcash 0-1), Vermont 10-24 (Shungu 3-9, Gibson 2-2, Davis 2-3, Duncan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Powell 0-1, Sullivan 0-2). Fouled Out_Hinckson. Rebounds_Binghamton 26 (Falko 5), Vermont 31 (Powell 7). Assists_Binghamton 5 (Falko 2), Vermont 15 (Powell, Sullivan, Deloney 3). Total Fouls_Binghamton 19, Vermont 14.
