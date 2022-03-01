Vermont 75, Maine 56

VERMONT (25-5)
Davis 5-11 6-6 16, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 2-9 1-2 6, Shungu 6-11 0-0 14, Sullivan 1-3 1-2 3, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Deloney 5-8 2-4 14, Fiorillo 6-12 0-0 14, Patella 0-3 0-0 0, Lefebvre 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 28-63 12-17 75.
MAINE (6-23)
Ingo 1-2 2-2 4, Efretuei 0-1 0-0 0, Kalnjscek 3-12 0-0 6, Masic 1-5 2-2 5, Wright-McLeish 2-8 0-0 5, Filipovity 4-8 1-2 9, Ireland 2-5 3-5 7, Adetogun 2-4 2-2 6, Ihekwoaba 2-5 0-0 4, Turgut 0-3 2-2 2, Nenadic 2-5 0-0 5, Feierbergs 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-59 13-17 56.
Halftime_Vermont 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 7-25 (Deloney 2-4, Fiorillo 2-5, Shungu 2-6, Gibson 1-5, Patella 0-1, Davis 0-2, Sullivan 0-2), Maine 3-18 (Masic 1-3, Nenadic 1-3, Wright-McLeish 1-4, Ihekwoaba 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Ireland 0-2, Kalnjscek 0-4). Fouled Out_Adetogun. Rebounds_Vermont 42 (Davis, Fiorillo 7), Maine 31 (Masic 10). Assists_Vermont 17 (Powell, Sullivan, Duncan 3), Maine 9 (Masic 5). Total Fouls_Vermont 13, Maine 19. A_697 (5,800).
