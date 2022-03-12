Vermont 82, UMBC 43

UMBC (18-14)
Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Obeng-Mensah 2-5 0-0 4, Kennedy 3-8 0-0 8, Owens 1-5 2-4 4, Rogers 4-13 0-0 10, Boonyasith 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 2-7 2-2 6, Picarelli 2-5 4-5 9, Spasojevic 0-4 0-0 0, Byrd 1-1 0-0 2, B.Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-11 43.
VERMONT (28-5)
R.Davis 9-13 0-1 20, Powell 4-6 0-1 8, Mazzulla 3-5 0-0 6, Shungu 9-17 0-0 19, Sullivan 5-8 1-1 14, Deloney 1-3 0-0 3, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Fiorillo 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Guillory 1-1 0-0 2, Lefebvre 0-0 0-0 0, Patella 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 37-63 1-3 82.
Halftime_Vermont 37-20. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 5-18 (Kennedy 2-5, Rogers 2-7, Picarelli 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Owens 0-2), Vermont 7-17 (Sullivan 3-5, R.Davis 2-2, Deloney 1-1, Shungu 1-5, Fiorillo 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Mazzulla 0-1, Powell 0-1). Rebounds_UMBC 25 (Kennedy 8), Vermont 36 (Powell, Shungu, Fiorillo 6). Assists_UMBC 5 (Johnson, Obeng-Mensah, Kennedy, Boonyasith, Spasojevic 1), Vermont 17 (Deloney 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 9, Vermont 14. A_3,266 (3,266).
