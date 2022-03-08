Vermont Catamounts and Binghamton Bearcats meet in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (12-16, 8-10 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-5, 17-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts play in the America East Tournament against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts are 14-0 on their home court. Vermont is 21-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 8-10 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Vermont won 66-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Ryan Davis led Vermont with 19 points, and John McGriff led Binghamton with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Jacob Falko is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. McGriff is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.