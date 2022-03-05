Vermont Catamounts and NJIT Highlanders square off in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (11-17, 6-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (25-5, 17-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts play in the America East Tournament against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts are 13-0 on their home court. Vermont is fourth in the America East shooting 35.7% from deep, led by Eric Beckett shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders are 6-12 in conference games. NJIT averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Vermont won the last meeting 90-67 on Feb. 3. Aaron Deloney scored 24 to help lead Vermont to the win, and Antwuan Butler scored 16 points for NJIT.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Powell is averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ryan Davis is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Dylan O’Hearn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Miles Coleman is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

