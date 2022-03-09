Trending:
Vermont gets past Binghamton 74-42 in America East tourney

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 9:49 pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 23 points as Vermont rolled past Binghamton 74-42 in the semifinals of the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Ryan Davis had 19 points for Vermont (27-5).

Jacob Falko had 13 points for the Bearcats (12-17).

Binghamton scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

