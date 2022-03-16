Trending:
Vikes add free agents DT Phillips, TE Mundt, OL Schlottman

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings began to pick away at their offseason to-do list as free agency formally opened on Wednesday, re-signing punter Jordan Berry and agreeing to contract terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Johnny Mundt and interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.

Phillips will replace Michael Pierce, who was released this week. He played the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, after being drafted in the third round of Stanford in 2018. He played a career-high 474 snaps in 2021 for the Bills.

Mundt spent the last five years with the Los Angeles Rams after latching on as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He’s following new head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips to Minnesota.

Schlottmann, who can play guard and center, played the last four seasons for the Denver Broncos. He went undrafted out of TCU and has seven career starts.

Berry ranked eighth in the NFL last year with 27 punts inside the 20-yard line. His gross average of 46.5 yards per punt was the second-best in Vikings history, in his first season with the club.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

