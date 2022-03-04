Viktor Arvidsson completes hat trick in OT for Kings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the quick-strike Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for the Kings to help the Kings win end a two-game losing streak and win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.

Arvidsson opened the scoring with six minutes left in the second period with a wrister from the right circle that beat Merzlikins high.

Columbus countered with the three-goal bursrt, with Laine scoring with 4:26 to go, Bjorkstrand with 4:01 left, and Danforth with 3:40 remaining.

Brown’s dribbler through Merlikins’ pads made it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third, and the Kings pulled even with 3:46 left on Arvidsson’s second goal of the night.

Boone Jenner appeared to have won it for Columbus with 2:56 left in overtime, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.

NEXT UP

Kings: At Buffalo on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.