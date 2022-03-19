Villanova 61, BYU 57

VILLANOVA (24-8)
Garzon 1-4 0-0 3, Herlihy 1-5 3-7 5, Siegrist 10-22 4-6 25, Mullin 1-4 0-0 3, Olsen 4-12 0-0 9, Gardler 0-2 0-0 0, Cauley 0-0 0-0 0, Orihel 3-6 4-4 10, Runyan 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 22-59 11-17 61
BYU (26-4)
Gustin 4-8 0-0 8, Albiero 2-2 0-0 5, Gonzales 3-14 1-2 8, Graham 4-8 0-2 11, Harding 6-17 8-8 21, Hamson 1-3 0-0 2, Smiler 1-1 0-0 2, Falatea 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 9-12 57
|Villanova
|14
|15
|15
|17
|—
|61
|BYU
|17
|13
|11
|16
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Villanova 6-26 (Garzon 1-3, Herlihy 0-2, Siegrist 1-6, Mullin 1-4, Olsen 1-5, Gardler 0-2, Orihel 0-1, Runyan 2-3), BYU 6-17 (Albiero 1-1, Gonzales 1-3, Graham 3-7, Harding 1-5, Falatea 0-1). Assists_Villanova 14 (Herlihy 3, Olsen 3, Runyan 3, Siegrist 3), BYU 14 (Gonzales 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Villanova 35 (Herlihy 9), BYU 37 (Gustin 13). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, BYU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
