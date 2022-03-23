Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines square off in Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines (19-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (28-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats face the Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 72.8 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

DeVante Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

