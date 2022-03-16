On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Villarreal wins 3-0 at Juventus to reach CL quarterfinals

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 6:07 pm
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Europa League champion Villarreal scored three second-half goals in a convincing 3-0 win at Juventus on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Substitute Gerard Moreno converted a penalty, then Pau Torres was left unmarked to redirect in a corner before Arnaut Danjuma added another spot kick.

Villarreal advanced 4-1 on aggregate as two-time winner Juventus was eliminated at home in the round of 16 for the third consecutive season.

It’s the first time in 13 years that Villarreal has reached the last eight.

In Wednesday’s other match, defending champion Chelsea advanced 4-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 win at Lille.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held Friday.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Benfica also advanced to the last eight.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

