Virginia Tech 72, No. 25 North Carolina 59

VIRGINIA TECH (22-12)
Aluma 6-14 5-5 18, Mutts 4-7 0-0 9, Alleyne 1-3 2-2 5, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 3, Murphy 3-8 0-0 7, Maddox 7-12 2-3 20, Pedulla 2-5 4-4 8, N’Guessan 1-2 0-0 2, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, C.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Varga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-14 72.
NORTH CAROLINA (24-9)
Manek 4-10 2-2 10, Bacot 9-10 1-2 19, Davis 2-10 5-6 10, Love 3-17 2-2 10, Black 2-5 0-0 4, P.Johnson 1-4 1-1 3, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 1-1 1-1 3, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-14 59.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-20 (Maddox 4-5, Mutts 1-1, Alleyne 1-2, Cattoor 1-3, Aluma 1-4, Murphy 1-4, Pedulla 0-1), North Carolina 3-26 (Love 2-10, Davis 1-6, Dunn 0-1, Black 0-2, P.Johnson 0-2, Manek 0-5). Fouled Out_Bacot. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 32 (Maddox 6), North Carolina 35 (Bacot 14). Assists_Virginia Tech 14 (Murphy 7), North Carolina 14 (Love, Black 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 15, North Carolina 15. A_15,994 (17,732).
