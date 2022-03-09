Trending:
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 9:28 pm
CLEMSON (17-16)

Hall 5-11 4-6 16, Tyson 5-9 1-1 12, Collins 5-10 2-2 12, Honor 3-8 0-0 7, Hunter 5-10 1-2 13, Dawes 2-4 1-3 6, Bohannon 1-4 2-2 4, Hemenway 2-3 0-0 5, Schieffelin 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 11-16 75.

VIRGINIA TECH (20-12)

Aluma 7-15 2-4 19, Mutts 4-8 1-2 9, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 4, Cattoor 2-6 0-3 6, Murphy 5-9 0-0 15, Maddox 3-6 0-0 8, N’Guessan 2-2 5-7 9, Pedulla 1-4 4-4 6. Totals 26-55 12-20 76.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 8-23 (Hunter 2-3, Hall 2-4, Hemenway 1-2, Dawes 1-3, Honor 1-4, Tyson 1-5, Collins 0-2), Virginia Tech 12-28 (Murphy 5-8, Aluma 3-5, Maddox 2-3, Cattoor 2-6, Pedulla 0-1, Mutts 0-2, Alleyne 0-3). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Clemson 26 (Tyson 7), Virginia Tech 35 (Aluma, Mutts 10). Assists_Clemson 17 (Dawes 4), Virginia Tech 14 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Virginia Tech 19.

