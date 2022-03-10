Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80

VIRGINIA TECH (21-12)
Aluma 8-12 3-3 20, Mutts 4-10 3-7 11, Alleyne 5-7 1-1 12, Cattoor 3-6 2-2 9, Murphy 5-7 4-5 16, Maddox 2-5 0-0 4, Pedulla 3-6 5-6 13, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-54 18-24 87.
NOTRE DAME (22-10)
Atkinson 2-5 1-2 5, Laszewski 5-9 1-1 12, Hubb 8-12 4-5 23, Ryan 5-9 8-8 20, Wesley 2-8 5-6 9, Goodwin 5-8 0-0 11, Wertz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 19-22 80.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-19 (Murphy 2-4, Pedulla 2-5, Alleyne 1-2, Aluma 1-2, Cattoor 1-3, Mutts 0-1, Maddox 0-2), Notre Dame 7-19 (Hubb 3-6, Ryan 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 1-4, Wesley 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 20 (Mutts 10), Notre Dame 26 (Laszewski 10). Assists_Virginia Tech 11 (Mutts 5), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 18, Notre Dame 17.
